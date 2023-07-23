DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect who was being sought in connection to a violent domestic incident has died following a police pursuit in southeast Iowa Sunday afternoon.

Des Moines Police were searching for Joshua Paul Thompson, 31, in connection to a violent domestic incident that happened Sunday morning. According to police, Thompson fled Des Moines in his vehicle and forced the victim to go with him.

Police said Thompson led officers on a chase in southeast Iowa, but before he could be apprehended he died from a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

The victim who was in the car with him is safe and arrangements are being made to reunite her with her family, police said.