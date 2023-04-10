DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man they said is responsible for the violent assault of a liquor store clerk last month.

Lashaud Dowell

Last week, the Des Moines Police Department sought help to identify the suspect in the March 27th assault. DMPD posted surveillance photos of a woman and a man they say were involved in the incident at a liquor store in the 3200 block of SE 14th Street.

Police said the female was refused a sale because she didn’t have her ID with her. She became upset and told the clerk she’d send her boyfriend in. He entered the store and police said he violently assaulted the clerk, causing serious injuries to his face. Sgt. Parizek said the assault was so bad, the clerk may lose an eye.

The male suspect has now been identified as 22-year-old Lashaud Lamar Dowell, of Des Moines, and he is facing felony assault charges in the case. Sgt. Parizek said he also has active arrest warrants on unrelated domestic assault charges.

Police have not released the name of the woman involved in the incident and Sgt. Parizek said she is not yet charged in the case.

If you have any information about Dowell’s location, contact detectives at 515-237-1502 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.