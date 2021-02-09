Suspect in Valentine’s Day Attempted Murder Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shyvez Ekanem (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect originally charged with attempted murder in connection with a 2020 Valentine’s Day shooting has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

The shooting happened on February 14, 2020 in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. Police say Shyvez Ekanem, who was 17 at the time, shot a 57-year-old man twice causing serious injuries.

Ekanem was later arrested and faced charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, and assault causing serious injury.

His trial had been scheduled to begin in March, but last Friday a judge accepted a plea of guilty to willful injury causing serious injury.

Ekanem now faces up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing is set for March 24th.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News