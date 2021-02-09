Suspect in Valentine’s Day Attempted Murder Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect originally charged with attempted murder in connection with a 2020 Valentine’s Day shooting has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

The shooting happened on February 14, 2020 in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. Police say Shyvez Ekanem, who was 17 at the time, shot a 57-year-old man twice causing serious injuries.

Ekanem was later arrested and faced charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury, and assault causing serious injury.

His trial had been scheduled to begin in March, but last Friday a judge accepted a plea of guilty to willful injury causing serious injury.

Ekanem now faces up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing is set for March 24th.