Suspect Arrested in Urbandale Attempted Murder Case

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A woman wanted on an attempted murder warrant in a stabbing that happened in Urbandale over the weekend has been arrested.

The suspect, 34-year-old Brandy Parr of Des Moines, was booked into the Polk County Jail around 1:15 Wednesday morning. She is charged with attempted murder, willful injury, and going armed with intent.

According to the Urbandale Police Department, Parr stabbed an adult female Sunday afternoon inside a home in the 4300 block of 66th Street. The victim’s current condition is not known.

Police had initially asked for the public’s help to locate Parr. She is expected to make her first jail court appearance Wednesday morning.