Police: Man who pulled hunting knife in Stuart incident arrested in rural Adair County

STUART, Iowa – Police in Stuart say one person has been arrested in connection with an incident that prompted officials to call in a SWAT team and negotiators Thursday.

According to the Stuart Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of NE 3rd Street on a report of an armed man inside of a home refusing to leave. A man told officers 43-year-old Clinton Casteel Jr. attempted to assault him with a large hunting knife during an argument.

Police say another witness backed up what happened and after both of the alleged victims were able to escape the home, they told police Casteel was still hiding in the residence.

Officers helped with the dismissal of a nearby school because of its proximity to the incident, but police said there didn’t appear to be any danger to the public.

A SWAT team and negotiators were called in to help resolve the situation. Overnight they made many attempts to contact Casteel in order to convince him to leave the home. Officials later determined he was not inside the home.

Stuart Police say Casteel was arrested at a residence in rural Adair County shortly after 1:00 a.m. Friday. He has been charged with first-degree burglary and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Officials say he is being held in the Guthrie County Jail.

The investigation into the incident continues and police say additional charges may be filed.