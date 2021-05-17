Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts’ Murder Now Held in Scott County Jail; Jury Selection Underway

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The suspect who will stand trial in the slaying of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who disappeared while on a run in 2018, is now being held in the Scott County Jail.

Cristhian Rivera, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 7:24 p.m. Sunday for “safekeeping,” according to Scott County records. Jury selection began Monday morning at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport and is expected to take two days.

Tibbetts’ body was found in August of 2018 after she had been missing for about a month.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in her death. Police say he led them to a cornfield near her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, where they say he hid her body.

Once a jury is seated, opening statements in the case could begin as early as Wednesday in the trial.

The trial was moved out of Poweshiek County because of the pretrial publicity of the case.