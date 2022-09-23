DES MOINES, IOWA — The third person charged in the shooting death of Charles Russian Lovelady is back in Iowa and behind bars at the Polk County Jail. Cedrick Charles Thomas, 26, was booked on charges of First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery on Thursday night. He had been in custody in Michigan since last month.

Lovelady, 22, was shot and killed in the 1300 block of 12th Street in Des Moines on July 31st. Police say 19-year-old Violet Terry arranged a drug-deal with Lovelady that was in fact an attempt to rob him. Terry and 21-year-old Darion Hermes are both charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery as well.

Thomas was originally sought as a person of interest in the case. After he was arrested in Detroit on August 26th he was charged with Murder and Robbery as well.