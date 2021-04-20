 

Suspect in Iowa Meat Processing Plant Murder Ruled Not Competent to Stand Trial

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The man investigators say murdered a coworker at a northern Iowa meat packing plant has been ruled not competent to stand trial.

Last Friday, a judge ordered that 26-year-old Lukouxs Brown be turned over to the Department of Corrections’ Iowa Medical and Classification Center. The court says Brown is suffering from a mental disorder which prevents him from understanding the first-degree murder charge he is facing.

He’ll receive treatment at the facility with the goal of restoring competency so he can stand trial.

Authorities say Brown stabbed 50-year-old Wayne Smith to death at the Prestage Foods plant in Eagle Grove back in February.

