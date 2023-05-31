GILBERT, Arizona — The search for an Iowa man wanted in connection to a murder in Eldora led law enforcement officers across the country.

Investigators arrested 28-year-old Nathan Bahr in Gilbert, Arizona on Monday.

He’s charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting that killed Desiree D. Folsom. Court records reveal she was found dead in her Eldora home on May 25th. She had been shot multiple times.

A protective order prohibiting Bahr from contacting Folsom and two minor children was issued at a Petition for Relief from Domestic Abuse hearing the day before her body was found. A temporary order of protection had been first issued on May 15th.

Prosecutors are in the process of bringing Bahr back to Hardin County to face trial.

