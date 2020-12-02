Suspect in East Side Git-N-Go Robbery Gets Away

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are looking for the person responsible for an early morning robbery at a convenience store.

Officers were called to the Git-N-Go at 3274 E. University just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a robbery, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The suspect, described as a Black male in a black hoodie, claimed to have a gun but did not display a weapon. He got away with cash from the store and left the area on foot.

The investigation into the robbery continues.