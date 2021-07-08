Suspect in assault of Waukee police officer arrested in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – The man wanted for allegedly assaulting a Waukee police officer during a traffic stop was arrested in Des Moines late Wednesday night.

Earlier this week the Waukee Police Department asked for help to identify the man involved in the alleged assault and released photos of the suspect. Police say he hit an officer with his vehicle.

Tips from the public identified Jamie Vanzuuk as that man.

The officer who was hit has remained on full duty since the incident.

Waukee police say officers with the Des Moines Police Department took Vanzuuk into custody Wednesday night. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail shortly after midnight.

Vanzuuk is charged with assault with intent of injury on a peace officer, assault with a weapon, interference with official acts, eluding, careless driving, reckless driving, interference with official acts, and driving while barred-habitual offender.