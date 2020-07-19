Suspect in Ankeny Police Standoff Charged With Making Terrorist Threat

ANKENY, Iowa — Police have identified the man at the center of an hours-long standoff in Ankeny Friday evening.

Police say 60-year-old Jesse Krueger threatened to blow up his apartment building with a bomb. After about a four-hour standoff with police, he was taken into custody without injury and was charged with threat of terrorism.

According to police, Krueger had just gotten out of jail for allegedly shooting off a handgun on his balcony earlier this week.

“This incident started a couple of days ago. We got a call to this location. The subject was firing off a gun. We responded a couple of days ago, contacted the subject and he was taken into custody without incident,” said Ankeny Police Chief Darius Potts.

Police say Krueger got out of jail Friday and went to his home at the Prairie Lakes apartment complex. He then told a friend that he was suicidal. The friend called 911, who then contacted the Krueger. That is when officers say Krueger told dispatchers he had a bomb. Neighbors at the complex say he made the same threat to them.

“He kept yelling at some kids that were riding bikes around here. He yelled at him and told them he was about to blow the place up and that he had a bunch of plastic bombs upstairs and he was about to level the building,” said Gary Winthorpe, a resident of the apartment complex.

Police evacuated nearby apartments. They say they had phone contact with Krueger for about an hour before he stopped answering. Officers heard three to four gunshots as they were in a stairwell near Kruger’s apartment, but no other sounds were heard after that. Police used a drone to look inside his apartment, then sent in the Suburban Emergency Response Team to arrest him. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Krueger remains in Polk County Jail at this time.