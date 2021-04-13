Suspect in Ames Woman’s Murder Pleads Not Guilty, June Trial Date Set

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – An Ames man charged with first-degree murder has entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

The written arraignment and plea were filed Monday for 33-year-old Richard Fleck. He is accused of killing 37-year-old Ranea Bell. She was found dead in her Ames apartment on February 20th.

Fleck was named a person of interest in the case immediately after Bell’s body was discovered but he wasn’t arrested until March 21st after an incident in Des Moines. Police were called about a woman being assaulted in the 2500 block of Garfield Avenue and after a short search of the area, Fleck was located hiding in a tree and taken into custody.

Charges related to the Des Moines assault have not yet been filed.

In addition to the murder charge, Fleck is also charged in Story County with possession of a firearm as a felon, trafficking in stolen weapons, and third-degree theft.

Court documents show a pre-trial conference has been scheduled for June 1, 2021, and Fleck’s trial will be held June 15, 2021.