WAUKEE, Iowa — An Adair man allegedly crashed into three Waukee Police vehicles during a chase late Saturday night — causing thousands of dollars in damage.

At around 11:37 p.m. an officer with the Waukee Police Department responded to a report of a hit and run involving a tan Jeep Cherokee, court documents state. The officer located that vehicle on Ute. Ave and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the car sped off and a pursuit ensued.

According to a criminal complaint, the suspect driver, later identified as Cory Hansen, hit two police vehicles during the pursuit. Hansen then continued to Linden Drive and Windfield Parkway where he hit another police car head-on, the complaint states. Hansen was transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for injuries he sustained in the crash. One officer sustained minor injuries.

Two of the police cars that were hit sustained an estimated $1,000 in damage each and the third patrol car sustained an estimated $10,000 in damage, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hansen has been charged with interference with official acts – bodily injury, eluding, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident, leave scene of accident – property damage only, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fail to obey stop sign/yield right of way.

Hansen was booked into the Dallas County Jail, but has since been released on a $7,500 surety bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 1.