Suspect Charged with Murder in Meat Processing Plant Stabbing, Victim Identified

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – The victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing at an Eagle Grove meat processing plant have been identified and officials say a first-degree murder charge has been filed in the case.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 26-year-old Lukouxs Brown of Fort Dodge is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Wayne Smith, also of Fort Dodge.

Both men worked at the Prestage Foods plant, where Wright County Sheriff’s deputies were called early Tuesday morning on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Smith dead inside an employee locker room.

Brown was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody.

Investigators say Brown and Smith knew each other but they are still looking into the nature of their relationship.

Brown is being held in the Wright County Jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

The stabbing remains under investigation.