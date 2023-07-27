DES MOINES, Iowa – A man wanted for allegedly shooting another man in the parking lot of a Des Moines hotel back in October has been apprehended.

Leroy Buttrom

Leroy Buttrom, 44, was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday night on a charge of attempted murder. Police have not yet released details about where and when Buttrom was taken into custody.

A criminal complaint filed in the case said police believed he fled the Des Moines area after the shooting in the parking lot of the Baymont Inn at 6221 Willow Creek Ave. on October 17, 2022.

Surveillance video showed Buttrom “seeking out/stalking the victim” according to the complaint. Police said the victim pulled into the parking lot and was tending to a broken-down vehicle when the video shows Buttrom approaching him with a handgun. The victim got into his car and attempted to leave when the complaint said Buttrom fired at least one shot into the driver’s side window.

The victim was hit in the back near the shoulder blade and the bullet lodged near his rib cage.

“The victim actually fled from the scene just as the suspect did. He abandoned the car down on McKinley and that’s where he called us for help. So, we were able to find him down on McKinley, get him to the hospital,” Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said the day of the shooting.

Buttrom is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for August 7th.