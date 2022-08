Winterset, IA — A man involved in a homicide, barricades inside St. Paul Lutheran Church Sunday morning.

West Des Moines Police say they located a vehicle with a person wanted for a homicide in the Omaha area. The man led police on a pursuit and ended at the church St. Paul Lutheran Church on 1120 N. 8th street.

The man barricaded himself inside the church. Negotiators are on the scene. No church parishioners were inside at the time.

This is a developing story.