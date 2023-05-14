DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a shooting that injured two people at a bar on Ingersoll Ave. over a year ago.

On March 19, 2022 at around 11:37 p.m. Floyd Couch, 39, and one of the victims got into an altercation at what used to be the location of Whiskey River on Ingersoll Avenue, court documents state. During the altercation, Couch allegedly pulled a handgun and shot at the victim, according to court documents.

After the first shot missed, the victim tried to flee from the scene, but Couch allegedly continued to fire his gun at the victim, court documents state. The victim was shot twice and seriously injured.

According to a criminal complaint, as Couch was shooting at the first victim, another patron at the bar — who was not involved in the altercation — was shot. The patron later showed up at a hospital in West Des Moines with a minor gunshot wound.

Couch was arrested on Friday and was charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury – causing serious injury, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, and one count of reckless use of a firearm – serious injury. Couch is being held in the Polk County Jail on an $85,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 23.