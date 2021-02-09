Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa to Cease Operations and Distribute Funds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa announced Tuesday it will disaffiliate from its recently restructured parent organization, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., and cease operations by the end of next month.

Komen Greater Iowa will lay off all staff members and end operations by March 31. Komen Greater Iowa said it will distribute $525,000 to local programs and organizations that provide breast cancer screenings, diagnoses, treatment and other patients services.

In April 2020, the Komen headquarters announced changes that included centralizing the operations of its affiliate network by consolidating local offices and integrating these operations into its Dallas headquarters. Komen headquarters indicated it will continue to support Iowa, but it has not publicly announced specific plans.

Komen Greater Iowa has operated as an independent nonprofit but is affiliated with the national office. The organization serves all 99 counties in Iowa and six counties in Illinois, Nebraska and South Dakota.

“The KGI Board of Directors’ decision to end its affiliation with the national office was driven by the desire to help those affected by breast cancer in our service area,” Komen Greater Iowa’s Board Chair Becki Brommel said. “The funds we are distributing were raised here in greater Iowa, and we believe the donors provided these funds to support programs that help individuals living in our current greater Iowa service area.”

The Komen Greater Iowa Board of Directors selected the following organizations to receive funding:

Polk County Health Department

Iowa Department of Public Health

River Hills Community Health Center

Genesis Health System

Trinity Medical Center

Jennie Edmundson Hospital

Promise Community Health Center

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities

Cerro Gordo County Public Health

Casting for Recovery

Can Do Cancer

Above & Beyond Cancer

Living Proof Exhibit