Survivor of Motorcycle Crash That Killed Two People Speaks Out

DES MOINES, IOWA — A 29-year-old man police say killed two motorcyclists during a crash earlier this month waived his initial hearing on Tuesday.

Quintonio Herron is charged with Vehicular Homicide as well as serious injury by vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Jerry Coles, 51, and his passenger Kristy Hyde,47, were killed in the crash on May 4th after police said Herron crashed a 2016 Mercedez Benz into the motorcyclists at East 14th street and Washington Avenue. Stacey Coles-Behle, was on a separate bike when she was seriously injured.

“I don’t hate anybody, but I just, I can’t find room in my heart right now to forgive. I’ve been praying on it. I want to remove it from my heart, I do, but I’m not ready,” said Coles-Behle from the hospital.

Coles-Behle is still shocked that both her brother and best friend were killed earlier this month.

Herron will appear in court for his arraignment on June 21 at 8:30. Coles-Behle plans to be in court.

A GoFundMe Page is set up to help Cole-Behle pay for medical expenses caused from the crash.