DES MOINES, Iowa – Navigating a cancer diagnosis is not easy. Thankfully, there’s a part of your medical team to help guide you through your treatment plan and support you with what comes next.

Jen Witt, an oncology nurse navigator at UnityPoint Health’s John Stoddard Cancer Center, sat down with WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson on Today in Iowa to talk about how she helps patients navigate their cancer diagnosis, treatment, and what life looks like after.