IOWA — WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson sits down with Jess Klembara, founder of the Fiercely Brave Foundation.

Formerly known as Fighting Through Kinship, Klembara started the 5k back in 2021, after she was diagnosed with the breast cancer gene BRCA2. That puts her at a higher risk for breast, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer.

In addition to raising awareness, Klembara wants to create a community and promote action so women know their cancer risk.

Click here to learn more about the Fiercely Brave Foundation. Funds raised go to other local cancer organizations that help Iowans.