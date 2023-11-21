DES MOINES, Iowa – Above and Beyond Cancer honored members of the community for their extraordinary work helping those diagnosed with cancer.

The organization held its “Celebrate!” fundraiser last week and recognized the Iowa Cancer Consortium as well as Above and Beyond Program Director and cancer survivor Mary Van Heukelom for their impactful work. You can watch her story here.

Above and Beyond Cancer offers free programs for survivors and caregivers.

“It’s how do you take a bump in the road of life and use it as a springboard to better living rather than a barrier to moving forward,” Dr. Richard Deming, founder of Above and Beyond Cancer, said. “So we approach cancer survivorship from every angle, physical, psychosocial, emotional, financial, philosophical, spiritual, every angle, what can you do to have the best life possible?”

Organizers say they have exceeded their $400,000 goal.