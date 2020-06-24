Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Story County Cause Businesses to Voluntarily Re-Close

AMES, Iowa — Since businesses have reopened, The Story County Board of Health said there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in their county in people between the ages of 18 and 25.

This has made several bars and restaurants near the Iowa State campus rethink their decision to reopen.



“I just don’t know how the open the bars with so many people there, I just don’t see how they can sanitize all the traffic that goes through,” Café Beaudelaire and Macubana Owner Claudio Gianello said.

The owner of Café Beaudelair and Mac-u-bana has decided to close his doors temporarily until all his employees are tested for COVID-19. He has installed a window at Café Beaudelair and plans to only do take-out orders for the time being.

He is not the only restaurant or bar near the Iowa State campus to close again because of the recent spike in cases.

Stomping Grounds, Welch Ave Station, and Jimmy Johns have also followed suit and closed down for the time being.

The Story County Board of Health said anything to help stop the spread is a good move.

“If closing their doors means that less people are at risk, whether they’re employees for the protection of them coming into contact with a variety of people who may or may not be taking preventative measures themselves to providing opportunities for individuals to not go to a space that may be unsafe,” Story County Board of Health Member Molly Lee said.

The Story County Board of Health said if you do have to go out to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing, so the virus does not continue to spread.