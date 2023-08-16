DES MOINES, Iowa — While the Iowa State Fair did not happen in 2020, due to the pandemic, there is a silver lining from that time.

A group of beef promoters and agriculture at the 4-H Beef Cattle, Market Steer, and Market Heifer Show, provided a little more reward money, an extra $2,000 to be exact, to show winners.

“The Iowa State Beef Champion Supporter started in 2020 as Iowa State was canceling the fair, we as a group of enthusiasts for the cattle industry in the 4-H and FFA programs decided we’re going to do something,” said Kevin Brooks, a banker from Slater. “So, we went out raised money so that those children that were showing and breaking their cattle for nine months had something to be rewarded like all the prior ones.”

One building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds which attracts attention is Pioneer Hall. Not only do you see music and contests, but lots of antiques.

“People enter animals, they enter horticulture, they enter food,” Said Regina Pirtle, the Pioneer Hall Superintendent. “But at Pioneer Hall we enter antiques so we have a whole area where people can bring their antiques, and we put them on display for everyone to enjoy.”

Pioneer Hall is also home to the annual Cow Chip Throwing Contest. In the media division, Joey Goldstein of the Iowa Wild threw a chip over 143 feet, it landed clear out in the street. Goldstein said he used to be a catcher on a baseball team, and was used to throwing runners out at second base.