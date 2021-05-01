Supply Drive Collects Donations for Des Moines’ Houseless Community

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two organizers from Des Moines put together an event to provide supplies for the local homeless community on Saturday.

Courtnei Caldwell and Frieda Bequeaith worked together to organize the event called May Day Supply Drive for DSM Houseless Camps.

“I personally like to say houseless because these people have a home. They have communities. They have neighbors,” said Bequeaith.

Neighbors donated packs of bottled water, food, clothes, tents and hygiene products for those in need. According to the Institute for Community Alliances, Iowa served 11,777 homeless individuals.

“It’s just really important to make these vulnerable and marginalized people feel very humanized in their everyday lives because we are human,” said Caldwell.

The organizers delivered supplies to numerous camps across the city. They hope to host more events in the future.