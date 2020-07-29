Sunflower Plot is the Spot: True Purpose Behind the Trendy Field

VAN METER, Iowa — Badger Creek State Park on the southeast side of Van Meter is becoming the new “Instagramable” spot here in central Iowa, filled with pretty flowers and a lake. It’s been around for almost a decade, but this year it’s really gained popularity on social media. From professional photographers to just families with their iPhones, it seems almost everyone is coming to this sunflower plot this summer to capture some nature.

“We have neighbors and some friends that came to visit and said it was super fun. We’ve been really wanting to hit some state parks we’ve never visited this summer since a lot of things are closed,” West Des Moines’ Bridget Kurowski said.

Pictured above is the kind of magic the sunflower plot brings. Hundreds of sunflowers all overlooking a beautiful lake in Madison county. In mid-July the flowers were at perfect bloom, but it doesn’t last long. Now they are starting to droop, but that’s what they are supposed to do.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said these sunflowers pollinated a couple weeks ago and now the heads are becoming heavy making seeds which eventually will drop and become food for wildlife like mourning doves, which helps with recreational hunting. Creating a food source is the main reason the DNR actually planted these plots. They are a great habitat for a wide range of animals and help with water quality as well.

There are sunflower plots in 66 counties across the state. Even though they are meant for wildlife, the DNR said they are glad it’s also spreading some cheer to those just stopping by to look as well.

“It’s wonderful to see the smiles because they are smiles that are shared by different users for different reasons. This sunflower plot was planted for wildlife habitat and for diversity of wildlife. We see a lot of things like goldfinches, red wing black birds, there’s been butterflies flying around all day. There’s tons of insects that utilize this. So there’s wildlife benefits to it and water quality benefits,” Iowa DNR Southwest District Supervisor, Wildlife Bureau, Pete Hildreth said.