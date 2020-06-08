Sunday Protest Highlights Racially Motivated Des Moines Assault

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been two weeks since 46-year-old George Floyd was killed by police on the street in Minneapolis.

That has sparked 10 straight days of protests in Des Moines against police brutality and racial injustice.

During some of those protests, police used tear gas and flash bangs on protesters and some were arrested for causing damage to property.

The more recent protests have been peaceful and the movement has incorporated other causes, too.

Sunday, a march on Des Moines’ southside focused specifically on 22-year-old DarQuan Jones of Des Moines. Jones was assaulted last month on his way to visit his girlfriend and says the attack was racially motivated.

Court records in the case claim racial slurs were said by at least one of the attackers, who were all described as white males.

Jones suffered multiple facial fractures, a broken nose, and a broken arm in the attack.

“I just want to know why did it have to be this brutal, why did it have to go this far? Where my life was almost taken? Like why?” asked Jones.

The march started at the Southside Library, near the site of Jones’ attack. The Des Moines Register reports that Jones and his father did make an appearance at the march, which ended peacefully.