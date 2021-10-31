Sunday morning fire destroys rural Dallas County home

GRANGER, Iowa — A Dallas County family is without a home after an intense fire burned through their house Sunday morning.

According to Granger Fire Chief Rob Saak, the home near County Road R22 between Granger and Dallas Center caught fire around 11 a.m. Sunday. Saak immediately called for backup, and every surrounding fire department between Perry and Waukee showed up to put out the fire.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from West Des Moines before it was extinguished. No one was injured in the fire, but the house is a total loss.

“It’s a rural fire. There aren’t any fire hydrants out here and we needed a lot of water,” Saak said. “I think we had at least ten departments here, volunteers up through professionals. It takes a whole bunch of manpower to fight a fire like this.”

Crews had the fire under control within four hours. They are not sure yet what caused the fire.