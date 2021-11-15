Sunday morning Des Moines homicide victim identified by police

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of a man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. 18-year-old Dean Titus Deng was found suffering from a gunshot wound just after 4 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of University and Pennsylvania Avenues. He died a short time later a Des Moines hospital.

A 23-year-old man was found in a vehicle with Deng, also suffering from a minor gunshot wound. His name has not been released. Police haven’t made any arrests or named any suspects. Deng is the twelfth homicide victim of 2021 in Des Moines.