Summer job hiring off to slow start in central Iowa

AMES, IOWA — Hickory Park in Ames says it weathered the pandemic thanks to to an increase in curbside pickup to-go orders. Now that the pandemic is waning, the restaurant says its biggest problem now is finding employees.

“The first challenge of the pandemic was getting business back,” says ________. “Well, that did return and now our biggest challenge is getting a workforce to return.” The restaurant is looking to find about 100 workers this summer. Those who are on staff are working extra shifts.