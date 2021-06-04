Summer job hiring off to slow start in central Iowa

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMES, IOWA — Hickory Park in Ames says it weathered the pandemic thanks to to an increase in curbside pickup to-go orders. Now that the pandemic is waning, the restaurant says its biggest problem now is finding employees.

“The first challenge of the pandemic was getting business back,” says ________. “Well, that did return and now our biggest challenge is getting a workforce to return.” The restaurant is looking to find about 100 workers this summer. Those who are on staff are working extra shifts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News