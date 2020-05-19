Summer Camps Still Deciding Whether to Open This Season

DES MOINES, Iowa – Camps across Iowa are slowly making decisions on whether to stay open this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Camp Fire Heart of Iowa canceled most of its programs this year, with the exception of one location.

Camp Fire Iowa Senior Program Director Jennifer Radley said their Canwita Camp in Ames is canceled for June, but it is tentatively scheduled to open July 6.

“How Canwita is able to differ a little bit with all the other program spaces that we have, Canwita is a very outside outdoor environment for our camp. They spend basically three-fourths of the day outside, depending upon weather,” Radley said.

If there is a storm, the camp will use temporary shelters to stay dry.

Radley said the camp normally can see up to 59 campers, but that number has been cut in half due to health concerns.

Staff members and campers will be required to wear a mask.

“In return, we are looking at possibly having waivers just because it’s a very long summer day and if you’re wearing a mask I can only imagine how uneasy some people might feel with that. We’re just trying to take extra precautions knowing the ever-changing world that we’re in right now,” Radley said.

Other changes will include adding additional hand washing stations and more hand sanitizer.

Radley said the camp is also offering an alternative experience called “curbside camp.”

“We’re able to offer families the ability to purchase a box that has camp activities geared towards a weekly theme. We’ll package that all up and if they would like to come pick it up, they can come pick it up. Or we’ll also deliver those to the families in the Des Moines area,” Radley said.

Easterseals said it will cancel its traditional camp season this year due to the pandemic.

Easterseals Marketing Coordinator Anna Lensing said, “The health and safety of our campers has always and will always be our most critical priority. We have made the extremely tough decision to cancel our traditional camp season. This decision was not made lightly, however given the highly contagious nature of this virus, the health conditions of our campers and the inability to guarantee the recommended social distancing, we believe this is the best way to ensure everyone’s safety. Our camp serves not only children, but adults of all ages and due to the nature of activities provided at camp, social distancing would not be possible. We will still be offering summer child care, other essential programming, and will be having a variety of online camp activities available. Check our Facebook page: Easterseals Iowa & Camp Sunnyside to follow along with our virtual summer fun!”

The YMCA of Greater Des Moines is still unsure what it plans to do with its summer programs.

Des Moines Y Camp Executive Director Alex Kretzinger said, “We have to have as much information as we can get before we come to that decision, but I would also encourage everybody to remember that safety is still our priority as it always has been. We will do what we feel is the safest option.”