IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the next possible major road project in the Des Moines area but first they want to hear from you.

The DOT is now taking suggestions as part of its ‘integrated corridor management’ strategy. Des Moines area drivers are asked to give their input on issues they find on the roads and offer suggestions for addressing them.

Benjamin Hucker with the Iowa DOT joined WHO 13’s Dan Winters to discuss the program and how you can take part.