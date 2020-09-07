Sue the Tyrannosaur Returns to the Science Center of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Science Center of Iowa has been through a lot in the past few years, from losing its IMAX due to severe weather in 2018 to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. But Sue the tyrannosaur is back in Iowa to teach families about some of the new discoveries researchers have made in recent years.

“They have made some physical updates to Sue including a gastralia piece that is kind of like an under rib cage as well as moving the arms and understanding the way that those things work just a little bit differently,” says Emilee Richardson, director of marketing and public relations at the Science Center of Iowa.

Sue’s name comes from Sue Hendrickson, the fossil hunter who discovered the skeleton, but Sue’s pronouns will be “they” and “them” since there is no evidence of whether Sue was a male or female.

Richardson adds, “We’re using ‘they/them’ as the personal pronouns instead of ‘it’ because Sue has developed this big personality and we want to honor that.”

Safety was the main priority when the science center staff decided to bring in a new exhibit. They have also taken extra precautions to keep their visitors safe during the pandemic.

“We do have timed-ticketing time slots. You can get tickets either between 9 and noon or 1 to 4. Those are limiting-capacity time slots so we can allow space for distancing. We are also doing health screenings when people come in and we are requiring masks for visitors ages 5 and up,” said Richardson.

Step back 67 million years into the world of dinosaurs to learn about this magnificent creature who used to roam the land we call home.

Learn more about the exhibit here.