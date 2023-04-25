PLEASANT VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Iowa — The flood is making its presence felt across the Quad Cities and some areas are being hit harder than others.

A neighborhood in Pleasant Valley got the news Sunday night that their gas would be turned off starting Monday to combat rising flood waters.

Residents are unhappy.

“This was such a shock to us,” said Betzy McLeland. “We were all surprised. We’ve never ever had our gas or our electricity shut off during flooding before.”

McLeland has been living in the area for years. She said MidAmerican Energy notified her family by phone call Sunday night, saying residents would have six hours before they would start turning off gas meters in the neighborhood.

When McLeland called Monday morning to figure out why gas meters were being turned off, she said MidAmerican told her it was a part of new protocols put in place by management

“And that was really the only reasoning they gave us,” McLeland said.

This upset several residents in the neighborhood.

“These are our permanent residences,” McLeland said. “These are not vacation homes. We live here. We continue to live here during the flood.”

Houses by the river are specifically built with flooding in mind, so homeowners don’t see a reason why this is happening.

“We have prepared our houses so that we can live here during the flood,” McLeland said. “And it’s never been a problem in the past. We all have special venting in place for our gas meters. We are well equipped to sustain high waters.”

And with a week until the river crests, residents now have to figure out if they will stay home or find another place to go.

“It’s supposed to be really chilly this week, and so I’m not really sure what I’ll decide to do at that point,” McLeland said. “But it’s not going to be comfortable. And, they have succeeded in making a lot of residents extremely uncomfortable in their own homes.”

We reached out to MidAmerican and they say they have shut off gas to about 30 customers in the Quad Cities area because of flooding concerns.

That includes some customers on South Concord Street in Davenport, some in Pleasant Valley and some on Campbell’s Island.

“While the company tries to give customers as much advance notice as they can before an emergency shut off, it is important to understand that a flood event is dynamic,” according to a spokesperson at MidAmerican. “There are some situations when a flood threat happens faster than the forecast models projected … and some areas are affected differently than first predicted.”