Substitute Teachers in Higher Demand Going Into Upcoming School Year

BOONE, Iowa — Substitute teachers were already in short supply pre-pandemic. Now heading back to school, they’re in even higher demand.

The Boone Community School District has decided to raise the pay for substitute teachers in the district from $120 to $135 a day. This decision comes after reaching out to its substitute teachers to get an idea of who plans on returning to work.

“We have reached out to our guest teachers in advance of this school year to see how many guest teachers plan to return and we do see some of our guest teachers that have typically been able to provide that service for us won’t be able to this year. So that is also something that we considered as we evaluated our pay scale,” Superintendent, Julie Trepa said.

The Iowa State Education Association believes money might not be the deciding factor for these teachers, but rather safety.

The president of ISEA, Mike Beranek, said a large portion of substitute teachers in Iowa are retired teachers, who are older. Beranek believes this puts them at a higher risk to contract the coronavirus.

Just like BCSD, the ISEA has already seen a good number of substitute teachers across the state say they will not return to work.

In Gov. Kim Reynolds’ last proclamation, she addresses this possible critical shortage by changing requirements to make it easier to substitute teach. A few of those changes include only requiring an associate’s degree, lowering the age requirement to 20, and teacher assistants can now substitute teach if they have a paraeducator certificate.

Beranek said these changes might address the shortage but at the expense of quality education.

“We in Iowa have been very proud of the education that our students receive. And by changing the requirements and allowing an individual to be working in classrooms who have no training, no experience with working with students is going to be hard-pressed to maintain the level of education that we’re accustomed to,” Beranek said.

The Iowa State Education Association also believes if you don’t have enough experience, substitute teaching during a pandemic could be challenging.

“A substitute who may have to step into a classroom on a short notice, not only has to manage the class, implement the lessons but then having to follow what protocols and procedures that are in the building,” Beranek said. “It’s going to make it incredibly difficult for them.”

Trepa said the BCSD has decided to make their mitigation strategies clear to staff to let them know that their district is handling the virus to the best of their ability.

“We are creating a COVID-19 handbook so that we can provide them with more information so they know what mitigation strategies we are implementing, as well as the mitigation strategies that we are hoping that they will help to enforce,” Trepa said.