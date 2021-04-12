Study Finds Health Care Workers Suffered From Burnout During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — A recent poll found that health care workers in the United States suffered from burnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think there have been some in the past year that decided that this industry and field is not for them given the challenges of this past year,” said Kevin Carroll, UnityPoint’s vice president of Behavioral Health.

The poll showed that frontline workers feared passing COVID-19 to family members. Additionally, 75% of health care workers under the age of 30 said the pandemic harmed their mental health.

Now a local therapist hopes state legislators will pass a bill that would support telehealth services.

“It is available in the state. There is some legislation going on now that’s going to make changes to telehealth,” said Ramona Wink, a licensed mental health counselor with 515 Therapy & Consulting in West Des Moines. “As mental health therapists, we are really hopeful that telehealth can continue and be paid at the same rate as an office visit because we’re doing the same great work.”

Right now, a petition is available online to support legislation for telehealth.

Iowa Methodist Medical Center, MercyOne Medical Center and Broadlawns Medical Center offer its frontline workers resources.