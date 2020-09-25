Students Have Mixed Emotions About ISU Allowing Fans in Stands at Jack Trice Stadium

AMES, Iowa — As Iowa State is gearing up for its second home football game, fans are getting ready to sit in the stands at Jack Trice.

Students at Iowa State University have mixed reactions about cheering on the Cyclones in-person.

The last home game, fans were not allowed in the stands because of high COVID-19 positivity rates. But now, the university says the rates are declining and they will allow 15,000 fans in Jack Trice Stadium for the next home game.

“I think it’s a little too early, I feel like we should have waited maybe a couple more games, made sure that the cases started declining a little more,” Iowa State Freshman Colby Ridgley said.

“It is a problem, it will be a problem because I don’t think 15,000, they can all observe social distancing,” Iowa State Senior Patrick Mireku said.

ISU Athletic Director Jaime Pollard said all fans must wear masks.

“If you are ready to wear your mask at least it will help and then you can go to the stadium to support,” Mireku said.

Support in the stadium from an assigned seat and a limited student section of 1,000 fans.

“I think if you regulate it, I think it’s a huge thing for the students here, I think that’s a big part of being a student here is going to the athletic events,” Iowa State Sophomore Bryson Mitchell said.

The university will give a full refund to all students who purchased tickets and then hold a random drawing to give 1,000 students a complimentary ticket. That means some students would be going to the game without their friends.

“Personally, I don’t know if I would go alone, I would probably just watch updates or watch it on tv,” Ridgley said.

“Yeah, I would go, I would love to go, it’d be weird not going with my friend cause the odds that they’d win it too would probably be slim, but I would definitely go,” Mitchell said.

Iowa State Athletics said student ticket plans for the upcoming games are dependent on how well students comply with the mitigation rules and social distancing guidelines.