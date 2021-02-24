Student Found with Gun at Lincoln High School

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School District is doing away with school resource officers but it needed a police officer Tuesday.

The district tells us police were called to Lincoln High School after a student was found with a gun. The district says school staff were tipped off about it and they confronted the student outside the building prior to class.

Staff found the gun in the student’s backpack. They say it was never displayed inside Lincoln High and no students or staff were threatened with the gun.

The student was then turned over to police.