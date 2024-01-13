DES MOINES, Iowa – Heavy snow and strong winds continued through the Friday, and into Saturday morning. The combination of strong winds, light fluffy snow consistency and wind made it difficult to measure across the state, but the amounts and drifting are leading to difficult road conditions into the start of the weekend.

The worst conditions are outside of city limits where major drifting is occurring and making some roads impassable. Visibility may drop to whiteout conditions in spots.

See the current IA511 road conditions map here.

As of 7 AM Saturday, here are the latest snowfall reports to come in:

Derby 12.5″

Albia 10.5″

Windsor Heights 10.5″

Centerville 9.5″

Mount Ayr 9.2″

Winterset 9.0″

New Virginia 9.0″

Polk City 9.0″

Des Moines 8.9″

Oskaloosa 8.5″

Ames 8.1″

Fort Dodge 6.2″

Pocahontas 4.1″

A Blizzard Warning continues in northwest Iowa through 6 PM Saturday/tonight. It does include Polk County and stretches to the northwest corner of the state. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. Visibility will drop below a quarter mile to white out conditions in spots. Some roads will remain impassable due to snow drifts in rural Iowa.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for southern and eastern Iowa until 6 PM Saturday/today. Another inch of snow is expected today with some light snow showers that will pass through Iowa today. This will keep roads slick.

Check out our gallery of images below from the Jan. 12-13, 2023 Blizzard.

Altoona Snowdrift – D Grace Olaf in West Des Moines – Holly Swinton Casey, IA Snow Drift – James Snow closes in, Montezuma – Rachel Bru

Snow Covered Chevy in Des Moines – Ashley Knode Boone Drifts – Carol Keithley GrandJunction Drifts – Jim Mead

Whiteout in Corwinth – Bruce Terhark Des Moines Front Door Drift – Cindy Erskin Ottumwa Snow Covered Steps – Lori Tafta

Check out the full forecast and details on the bitter cold setting in on our weather page here.