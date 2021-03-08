Struggle Continues for Restaurants Coming Back After COVID-19 Shutdowns

DES MOINES, Iowa – It’s been one year since the first cases of COVID-19 were found in Iowa and restaurants are still struggling after being forced to close their doors and rely on carry-out business to see them through.

Just two days after the first cases of the virus were found in the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all restaurants to close in-person dining. Even though many shifted to carry-out or third-party delivery until reopening at half capacity two months later, the losses are devastating.



“We have lost about 27,000 jobs in our industry. We are under 33% of our revenue is down so that’s about $1.4 billion that we had projected we would take in and did not take in in 2020,” said Jessica Dunker, President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association.

On Saturday, the U.S. Senate passed another round of COVID-19 stimulus, which includes $20 billion for restaurants. It has to go back to the House for a final vote and then needs President Biden’s signature before it can be implemented.

Paul Rottenberg, the president of Orchestrate Hospitality, says he’s hopeful for a return to normalcy.

“Everything helps, but I think I can speak for most if not all restauranteurs, we’d all like to get back to making our money making people happy and not filling out forms for the government.”

Rottenberg says restaurants are still only operating at half the volume.