NEWTON, Iowa — Local UAW 997 announced in a Facebook post on Friday that they’ve reached a tentative contract agreement with Thombert Inc. after a months-long strike.

In early August union workers at the forklift tire manufacturer in Newton went on strike, hoping for higher wages and better healthcare benefits. Striking workers told WHO 13 in September that the strike was causing strain on some workers.

“There’s some that are struggling,” Heather Conrad, a third-shift manager at the plant said. “They have young kids and lots of bills at home and stuff like that.”

Now, the work stoppage may prove to have paid off. No details were released about what’s included in the agreement, but the union said members will vote on the contract at a tentative agreement ratification meeting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.