‘Streets to Eats’ Encourages Active Transportation to Local Restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a new initiative starting next month that encourages you to eat locally while using a different form of transportation to get there. It’s called “Streets to Eats.”

Non-profit Street Collective wants everyone to be able to walk, pedal, and ride throughout the community. That’s why they’re encouraging people to move around without their cars.

During the month of June, you can receive a 10% discount at participating establishments if you walk, bike, or use public transit to get there.

“The biggest thing is really trying to highlight the value of active transportation,” Makenna Chapman, communication and outreach associate with Street Collective, said. “Really getting people to move through their community in a way that they may have not before and try out new restaurants maybe in their community that they haven’t before yet either.”

Street Collective hosted a similar event last summer called “Bike to Bites.” This year, it’s including all forms of active transportation and expanding to include more communities and restaurants in the Greater Des Moines area.

“We really want to uplift the local eateries, pubs, breweries in our community,” Chapman said. “All those local restaurants that do such amazing things and may have been impacted by the pandemic. We really want to bring in business for them as well as get people out into their community actively.”

Chapman said there are a few restaurants signed up so far, and they’d like to get more before June. For more information, visit dsmstreetcollective.org