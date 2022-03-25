CHICAGO, Illinois — The Iowa State Cyclones will be back on the court in the Sweet 16 for the first time in six years on Friday night. New ISU Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger will be facing off against a coach with plenty of experience in the Sweet 16 – and with March Madness upsets. Miami’s Jim Larranaga made tournament history with his 9th-seeded George Mason team making it to the Final Four in 2003.

Tonight Larranaga will bring the same running style that took him to that’s taken him to his fourth Sweet 16, while T.J. Otzelberger’s Cyclones will try to grind out a victory. Keith Murphy breaks down the game from the United Center.