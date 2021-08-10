Story County to require masks in county buildings

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — All visitors to Story County buildings will be required to wear masks starting on Wednesday.

Regardless of vaccination status, everyone over the age of 2 must wear a face covering inside county buildings, unless the person has a disability that prevents them from wearing one.

Due to the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant, the CDC advises mask wearing in public indoor places in areas with substantial or high transmission rates. Most Iowa counties, including Story County, are considered areas of high coronavirus transmission.

“The Delta variant has been shown to be much more infectious than the previous strains, and, although vaccinated individuals are much less likely to contract it, and less likely to become seriously ill or require hospitalization, they have a similar viral load as people who were not vaccinated, so can transmit the virus at the same rate,” said Story County Supervisor Linda Murken. “Because vaccines are not yet approved for children under 12, and many people with certain health conditions are not able to be vaccinated, it is up to all of us to help contain the spread of the virus, to reduce potential harm to those individuals. In addition, slowing the spread of the virus helps reduce the likelihood of new variants, possible even worse, variants emerging.”

Story County buildings remain open to walk-in traffic. Residents and businesses may also conduct county business online, by phone, by email, by mail and by drop boxes located outside county buildings.

Contact information for all County departments is available at www.storycountyiowa.gov