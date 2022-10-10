STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A teenager driver was killed when he crashed into the rear-end of a trailer being towed by a dump truck in Story County on Monday morning. It happened on Highway 30 just east of Sand Hill Trail around 9:40 am.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office reports that 16-year-old Christian Oswalt was eastbound on Highway 30 when he rear-ended the trailer as the truck pulling it slowed to make a right turn. Oswalt was a student at Colo-NESCO High School.

No other injuries were reported in the carsh.