Story County Supervisor Candidates Take Different Approaches to Campaigning in Pandemic

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — It is a cool fall morning for Latifah Faisal of Ames. A longtime employee of the Story County government, she is campaigning in Story City for an open seat on the Story County Board of Supervisors.

“The idea really came from the work that I’ve been doing trying to help people figure out solutions for their budgeting so they can stay on track with their court costs,” said Faisal, a Democrat.

Traditional door knocking does not work in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“I’ve been doing a lot of Zoom meet-and-greets. I am making a lot of phone calls. I haven’t been door knocking, but I’ve been leaving my literature on doors and just talking to people in any situation that I can,” said Faisal.

The Republican candidate for the Board of Supervisors is Steven O’Rourke, who lives near Ames.

“Barb and I own a storage company that’s automated, and I’m a licensed public adjuster, but I only do commercial accounts so I’ve got the time to run,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke took a different approach to get his name out there. He parked his truck near a Starbucks.

“I’m an out-of-the-box guy and … because I was standing by my truck waving, [people] thought I was in trouble, so people were pulling over to help me. We call that ‘Iowa nice’ and too many times we almost had close car accidents, so I figured I got to come up with something to make people know I’m out here campaigning. I’m not in trouble,” said O’Rourke.

Though the campaigns have new approaches to campaigning, the issues remain traditional, and both agree on their top issue. They both want to work on the issue of affordable housing in Story County.