Story County sets aside $200,000 for housing relief after federal eviction moratorium ends next month

AMES, Iowa — With the federal ban on evictions is set to expire at the end of the month, the Story County Board of Supervisors has approved an additional safety net for people at the edge of homelessness.

The board voted to allocate $200,000 of federal COVID-19 relief funds for rent and utilities assistance in the county. The funds will be distributed among The Bridge Home, Good Neighbor Emergency Assistance and The Salvation Army – who will then provide people with the relief they need.

Board of Supervisors vice chair Latifah Faisal said its their duty to ensure no one in Story County ends up on the street.

“There shouldn’t be any reason that someone living in Story County needs to be living in their car or can’t find a place to stay,” Faisal said. “From here forward, we’re talking about how we can use the recovery funds to end the cycle of people not being able to afford housing or utilities.”

Each organization will only receive $25,000 at a time, and applicants are limited to $2,000 of aid.

Story County residents in need can apply by calling (515) 663-2930 or visiting Story County Community Services in Ames.