Story County Issues Burn Ban Due to Dry Conditions

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A burn ban went into effect in Story County on Tuesday.

The county’s emergency management coordinator said the ban was requested by the majority of fire chiefs. Due to a lack of rain, there has been an increase of field fires. Open burning is banned for all of Story County.

According to the Iowa Code, grills, outdoor fireplaces and other similar activities can still take place in a controlled environment.

The ban will remain in effect until conditions improve. Residents can find burn ban restrictions here.