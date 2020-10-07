Story County Board of Health Votes to Remove Penalties from Mask Mandate

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Board of Health has voted to remove penalties from a mask mandate that was approved by the county’s board of supervisors.

According to the Ames Tribune, the issue now goes back to the Story County Board of Supervisors. Supervisors wanted to add language that nullified the penalties until Gov. Kim Reynolds designates that authority in order to avoid legal repercussions.

Reynolds has previously said she does not support mask mandates.

The original violation would have counted as a simple misdemeanor and would have imposed a fine ranging from $65 to $625.

Residents in Story County are still being asked to wear masks in public spaces or where they cannot safely socially distance.

